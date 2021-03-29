Aleister Black Teases The End Of His WWE Hiatus

Aleister Black has been off television since October, but his WWE hiatus is nearly complete.

The former NXT Champion was called up to the main roster in February 2019. His WWE run as been underwhelming, despite him being one of the most talented performers on the WWE payroll.

Black posted a photo and message on Instagram stating, “Let us sit face to face soon. I will have many stories to tell, all of them in full color.”

The Return of Aleister Black

- Advertisement -

WWE fans should be excited about Aleister Black returning to television. WWE has completely dropped the ball by underutilizing him, however the extended break offers a chance for him to start anew.

Black is married to former WWE Superstar Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega). She was granted her release from the company back in November.

Last week, Aleister Black’s former rival Buddy Murphy tweeted the following message at the Dutch figher.