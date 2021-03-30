Andrade: Charlotte Flair Was Pulled From WrestleMania 37 After WWE Thought She Was Pregnant

Charlotte Flair has had an interesting last month or so while WWE continues to build up to WrestleMania 37.

She was originally all over the advertisements for the show and rightfully so as she is one of the biggest stars the company has right now. Then she came out to announce she had tested positive for COVID-19. When this news was made, many people thought this was the reason she had been pulled from the advertisements.

It turns out that wasn’t necessarily the case. Instead, Andrade, her fiance, told a story about how Flair was originally pulled from WrestleMania 37 because WWE thought she was pregnant.

It started when a WWE doctor contacted Flair and said that she was pregnant. The couple decided to go get their own tests to prove she wasn’t pregnant.

“We went to the pharmacy [to take a test] and it was negative,” Andrade told Hugo Savinovich of Lucha Libre Online (H/T to WrestleZone). “They took her out of the story because they said she was pregnant. Four days later the tests were negative.”

Andrade requested his release from WWE earlier this month and during the Fastlane pay-per-view event, the company announced it.

Charlotte Flair’s camp have reached out to me with a statement to provide context for Andrade’s comments about her pregnancy tests. pic.twitter.com/ZRxBpAHqzd — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 30, 2021