Asuka Missing From Newly-Released WrestleMania 37 Poster

Asuka, who is the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion, is nowhere to be seen in the newly-released official poster of WrestleMania 37. The poster was released on Sunday, which features the “Back in Business” tagline along with the company’s biggest stars. The poster includes the company’s top stars namely WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre in the center, along with WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge. The poster even features WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny, but not “The Empress of Tomorrow.”

Asuka lost a tooth during a tag team match teaming up with Charlotte Flair against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on Raw’s February 22 episode. In the match, Baszler accidentally delivered a swift kick on Asuka’s face. It was later reported that the Japanese star not only suffered physical damage to her teeth, but she also suffered a concussion due to the kick. The Raw Women’s Champion has not been seen taking part in active competition since then and there has been no word on how long she will be on the shelf.

The absence of Asuka from the WrestleMania 37 poster puts her WM status as well as the defence of the title at the show up in the air. Concussions are very tricky, there’s no set time for recovery, depending on the damage.

- Advertisement -

As for the card for WrestleMania 37 so far, only two matches have been confirmed. Roman Reigns would defend his Universal Championship against Edge and Sasha Banks would defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. Although it’s not confirmed yet, it’s very likely that Drew McIntyre would challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship — after defeating Sheamus in a reportedly planned Last Man Standing Match at Fastlane.