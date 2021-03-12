Asuka Reportedly Dealing With Concussion

Raw women’s champion Asuka is reportedly dealing with a concussion.

The February 23 episode of Monday Night Raw saw the Empress Of Tomorrow teaming up with Charlotte Flair for a match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Not only did Asuka suffer a loss in the bout but the women’s champion also lost some of her teeth thanks to a brutal kick from Shayna Baszler.

Now the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the Japanese star not only suffered physical damage but the kick also resulted in a concussion.

Asuka hasn’t taken part in active competition since then and there is no word on how long she might have to stay out of action before being allowed back in the ring by WWE doctors.

While the plans have not been confirmed, there are rumors that Flair is currently scheduled to challenge the former NXT women’s champion for the Raw women’s title at WrestleMania 37 this year.

This new report, however, puts a question mark over these plans and it’s making fans wonder if this could force the management to change the plans for the bout.

If this does happen, it will be the second time Flair’s WrestleMania plans have to be altered as she was originally pencilled to face Lacey Evans before the latter announced her pregnancy.