Bayley On How Vince McMahon Reacted To Her Heel Look

While Bayley spent the majority of her WWE career as a babyface, she surprised everyone when she turned heel in 2019 and defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown women’s champion.

Alongside her new attitude, the former champion debuted a new look as well. She got rid of the iconic ponytail and left the hugger gimmick behind her too.

Bayley opened up about this change during her recent interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions podcast and she revealed how Vince McMahon reacted when he first saw her new look:

- Advertisement -

“He was in the production office, and I walked in. [I go], ‘All right, Vince. Here I am.’ He kind of just stared at me for a second. And then I spun around to make sure he knows that I cut my hair. I did this awkward spin, and he goes, ‘[It] looks awesome!’”

Bayley also talked about the origin of her Ding Dong! Hello talk show which she has introduced on WWE programming recently. She revealed that she was told about the plans for the show just 2 days before the TV tapings.

Apart from this, the former champion talked about things such as coming up with the persona for her talk show, how Dusty Rhodes helped her during her early days and more.