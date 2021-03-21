Ben Askren Reveals Details Of WWE PC Invite

Retired MMA fighter, Ben Askren, recently revealed he received an invite from WWE to attend the Performance Center in Florida. Askren told Chris Van Vliet recently that he spent some time at the PC in October.

“I went down there in October. It was fun, they were really cool,” Askren said. “I left with an open door there. I’m running my Askren Wrestling Academy business so I don’t think it’s something I would do full time but I would be interested in doing a little something with them. I really like them, everyone there was really cool and they run a really professional operation down there, it was awesome.”

Askren continued to reveal that he was scouted by Gerald Briscoe during his collegiate wrestling career as well.

“There was this guy named Gerald Brisco, he would always come to the NCAA tournaments and actually you know the thing he used to always tell me? He would tell me like every single year, ‘Ben if you were over 200 pounds I could make you a million dollars’. And I said, ‘Gerry, I’m not going to be that big ever. So, sorry. And I want to wrestle in the Olympics. I’m just not that interested’. So actually when I was at the Performance Center, Gerald came over and we bulls****ted and he’s a great guy.”

Askren retired from MMA in 2019 after suffering his second straight defeat. His pro-career finished with a 19-2-1 record.