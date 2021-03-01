Big E Recalls Forgotten Talks Of Him Joining The Shield

Being part of the New Day with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods is one of the career highlights of Big E and joining the group has allowed the current IC champion to showcase a very unique side of his personality.

However, on the latest WWE 24 special based on his life and his wrestling career, the former NXT champion revealed some forgotten talks which could have seen him debut as part of a very different group.

During the episode, Big E remembered the time before his main roster call up and he revealed that at one point, there were talks of him debuting with The Shield as the fourth member of the group:

“My first feeling of getting called up was 2012. I was doing loops. Any collective period of days is a loop. It’s Roman, Seth, Dean, and me.

There was some thought of bringing all four of us in together as a group. Obviously, that changes, and they go on to international fame as The Shield.”

The plans were obviously nixed. The Shield ended up debuting as a trio in November 2012 and their impactful debut led to all three of the members being recognised as main event stars from the start of their career.

Big E ended up on the main roster a month later where he aligned himself with Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee. He joined the New Day in the Summer of 2014 and the group has since created a unique legacy of their own.