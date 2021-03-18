Balor vs. Kross Will Headline NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

The WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver main event is now official.

WWE confirmed on Wednesday right before the NXT TV broadcast that Finn Balor will defend the NXT Title against Karrion Kross at this show. In the opening episode of the show, Balor and Kross exchanged words about the upcoming title match.

Balor talked about everyone who he has beaten and now it’s time for Kross to suffer the same fate. Kross came out to the ring where he stated this whole situation wasn’t going to happen until they settled their separate affairs and at TakeOver, the real champion will emerge in front of the world.

Balor stated everyone wants to be champion until the real champion walks in the room, but while Kross walks and talks like a champion, he doesn’t have what it takes to beat him. Kross disagrees and says Balor will find out what it’s like to be choked out while Balor told him that he will soon find out what it feels like to choke in the main event.

The next special for the NXT brand will be over the course of two nights with the first night being on April 7th on the USA Network while the second night will follow the next day on Peacock.