Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre Confirmed For WrestleMania 37

As expected, Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.

WWE confirmed the match in the opening of Monday’s episode of Raw. The first segment saw Lashley cut a promo alongside MVP where he talked about how he destroyed McIntyre at Elimination chamber and will do so yet again at WrestleMania.

He vowed that he will reign supreme going forward because it’s the all-mighty era. McIntyre later came out to do a promo about facing Lashley and regaining the WWE Title. He said that they will knock the hell of each other and also called Lashley a “big bald b*tch.”

This match was expected to happen, but the way WWE handle it wasn’t as just like week it was reported the plan was for McIntyre to battle Sheamus at the upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view event in a Last Man Standing Match to determine the new #1 contender for the title. That clearly changed.

WWE presents the pay-per-view event on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.