Bobby Lashley Wins WWE Title On Raw

The Miz made unsuccessful title defense as WWE Champion on Monday’s episode of Raw against Bobby Lashley.

WWE kept delaying the time of the match as originally it was supposed to be at the top of the second hour, but Miz claimed he was sick and got it delayed another hour, but Miz ran away when the bell rang and Lashley won by count-out. Finally, the match with a few minutes left in the show after it was rescheduled took place with some lumberjacks around the ring.

Miz tried to get DQ’d by hitting Lashley with the title, but Lashley blocked it. Lashley got a hold of him and hit the flatliner before locking in the Hurt Lock for the win.

WWE set up this contest after the opening segment of last week’s Raw when Lashley told Miz that he demanded Miz to give him a title shot because he laid out McIntyre ahead of Miz cashing in the MITB briefcase.

An hour later, Miz said that he need more time, which led to Braun Strowman coming out and demanding a title shot. Lashley beat Strowman in a singles match last week. The match had a stipulation of if Strowman had won then he would’ve been added to this title match and turn it into a three-way.

After last week’s match, The Miz attempted to attack Lashley, who saw it and laid out the WWE Champion with a spinebuster and spear, standing strong to close out the show.