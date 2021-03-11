Booker T Talks Christian Cage Leaving WWE for AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and former TNA star Booker T recently discussed Christian Cage making his way to the All Elite Wrestling roster. Cage was revealed at this past Sunday’s AEW Revolution event, ‘signing’ in-ring to confirm that he was now a member of the AEW team.

“I didn’t see it coming, but I didn’t not see it coming either,” Booker T said on the Hall of Fame podcast. “It was one of those deals where Christian has always been a guy that writes his own script. [That’s] in terms of ‘it’s not working out here, let me go try it out over there.'”

“Maybe the grass is greener on the other side” Booker T continued. “Or maybe I just need a change up. Christian, after you saw him in the Rumble, looked pretty good. The brother looked like he can still go. He’s my brother man, we’re tight like that. Some guys man, they feel like they still got something left in the gas tank and they want to go. They don’t want to be told no.”

Booker T on Christian Cage

Booker T also lamented the fact that this may be the last time that he gets to work alongside Captain Charisma. Christian Cage and Booker T were both part of the WWE Backstage show which aired on FOX; although right now the future of that show appears to be up in the air.

“If it was the last time him and I worked together on WWE Backstage, I just wanna say I’m gonna miss him” Booker T stated. “Christian was always like my right hand man, always a guy I loved to be around, always the guy that wasn’t going to be the sore thumb at the party. He is a guy who’s taken every finisher better than anybody else.”

Christian Cage has joined AEW with his new catchphrase being ‘Out Work Everyone.’ The former WWE Intercontinental, World Heavyweight and TNA Champion will be looking to put on some stellar performances as he heads into the twilight of his career.

h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.