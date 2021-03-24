Britt Baker On Which WWE Stars Reached Out To Her After Unsanctioned Match

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa made history when they competed in the unsanctioned lights out match during the March 17 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Many wrestling personalities from past and present have praised the bout publically since then and it appears many WWE superstars appreciated it as well.

During her recent interview on the Oral Sessions podcast, Baker talked about the bout and revealed which WWE stars reached out to her after the match:

- Advertisement -

“Drew McIntyre messaged me… I was really excited about that. There were so many people that just sent like a nice – like Trent Seven, who is I think is one of the funniest people on the planet, messaged me.

I had a nice message exchange… with the other role model in wrestling, Bayley, one of my favorites,” said Britt Baker, “I literally am a fan girl for her. That was really cool. Oh, Candice LeRae, who helped train me and was like a hardcore legend in her indie days.”

The AEW star also got a message from the hardcore legend Mick Foley himself and she revealed that they talked about more than just the match:

“Mick Foley loved it. Very complimentary of the match. We’re also in talks about, when the pandemic’s not so crazy, we’re gonna get him hooked up with fixing his teeth.”

Apart from this, Britt Baker talked about being nervous before her unsanctioned match, the women’s division of AEW, going to dental school and more.