Charlotte Flair Confirms She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

There has been a lot of speculation among fans regarding the status of Charlotte Flair as she disappeared from WWE television.

It turns out the former WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion tested positive for COVID-19. She shared the news in a statement on her Twitter account by writing the following:

“I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting Folded hands. Thank you everyone for your love.”

This would explain why she is not backstage at Raw this week. As it stands right now, it’s still not clear why she was pulled from WrestleMania 37 ads over the weekend. She had been rumored to challenge Asuka for the Raw Women’s Title at the biggest event of the year for the company next month.

Before this announcement, the word that was going around in WWE was that her absence from TV in the few weeks had nothing to do with the issues between WWE and Andrade, who was granted his release on Sunday.

Clearly, there’s no word yet on when she’ll be back nor if this will impact her plans at WrestleMania.