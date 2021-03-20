Charlotte Flair Edited Out Of WrestleMania 37 Graphics

WWE has removed Charlotte Flair from the promotional graphics for the WrestleMania 37 event seen on social media this week.

The company released the ticket information for the upcoming PPV recently and they had several stars tweet out the promotional graphics for the ticket pre-sale on Thursday.

The stars then posted a similar graphic today, promoting the general on-sale of the tickets, which have nearly sold out already.

What’s interesting to note here is that while Flair was featured in the WrestleMania graphics posted on Thursday, she has been edited out of the promotional material circulated today:

#WrestleMania is back in business.



Use presale code TWEETS right now to get your ? at: https://t.co/wKcN7wtj0H pic.twitter.com/PiDjL1np2z — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2021

The former champion had also tweeted out a stand-alone graphic of herself like many other stars for the pre-sale but she did not promote the general sale today.

Charlotte Flair has been rumored to face Raw women’s champion Asuka at WrestleMania this year but a match between the two has not officially been announced yet.

While the Queen did appear on Raw two weeks ago to make it clear that she wanted to face Asuka for the title, she did not make an appearance on this week’s episode of the show.

Charlotte’s fiancé Andrade has recently been in news after asking for his WWE release and these changes are making fans wonder if the two events are related.