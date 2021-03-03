Charlotte Flair Says She’s Pitched To Be Paired With Andrade In WWE

Charlotte Flair is engaged to fellow WWE Superstar, Andrade. During a recent interview with TV Insider, Charlotte noted that she has pitched WWE to work with her fiancé on-screen.

“I’ve actually pitched that,” Flair said when asked about working with Andrade. “I would be very much open to that. I’ve done a lot in my career, but nobody has seen me in an on-cam relationship, or in that light. I can come across cold on TV.”

Andrade has not been a fixture on WWE programming since the fall. His lat official match with WWE was on October 12th, 2020 in a loss to Angel Garza.

- Advertisement -

Flair also spoke about her segment with her father from the February 22nd edition of RAW.

“I loved the back-and-forth because originally it wasn’t supposed to be that way. My dad comes from an era where he can cut a promo and not have to memorize things. I’m so in the zone right now where for the first time in my career I’m comfortable to ad lib out there. I’m an emotional person as it is, so trying to channel certain things that have frustrated me was very easy. I was never expecting to be back on screen with my dad in 2021 and have him across the ring from me [supporting someone else]. So I was able to bring out certain emotions.”