Charlotte Flair To Star In “Walking Tall” Reboot

Charlotte Flair is slated to take part in the remake of the “Walking Tall” movie.

On Monday, Deadline reported writer/producer David Eick is currently developing a remake of the 1973 feature film. It was later remade with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the leading role.

It should be noted the new version with Flair is being produced for the USA Network with the idea of first doing a two-hour TV movie and hopefully making it into future installments as an ongoing series.

The WWE star will portray a Tucson, Arizona police officer who finds herself caught in a web of fraud, exploitation, and murder. She is forced to go full vigilante to protect her hometown from falling victim to modern corruption.

For fans of the films, it is similar to the role that Joe Don Baker played in the original movie and then for the remake in 2004 starring the former WWE Champion.

It’s being produced by Village Roadshow in association with WWE Studios, Mosaic, and Three Rivers. As of this writing, there’s no word yet as to exactly when the movie begins filming, or if Flair will need to take time off from WWE to do the project.