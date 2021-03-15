Chris Jericho Calls Out Grammys Over Minimal Eddie Van Halen Tribute

Chris Jericho and other Van Halen fans are upset with the Grammys over what many are calling an inadequate tribute to Eddie Van Halen at this year’s awards ceremony. The legendary guitarist passed away in October from a stroke. He was 65-years-old.
A 15-second tribute to Eddie Van Halen aired on the Grammys last night. Many fans feel this was not a fitting tribute considering the contributions he made to the music industry. One of those upset with the lack of tribute was Chris Jericho, who evidently missed what little tribute did take place.
Other Van Halen fans also commented on the minimal tribute given to Van Halen.
Florida-based journalist Jon Alba was also not impressed:
“I was the perfect age to love Van Halen. Because when the 1984 album came out, I was 13 or 14 years old. I was their demographic,” Jericho said during an interview last year. “I remember seeing Van Halen in 2007 and Eddie was having an exceptionally good night. And I was like, ‘Yeah. That’s the reason why they call him the greatest of all time. He’s absolutely the greatest.’ His legacy is being the greatest guitar player of all time in my opinion. And it’s not even close.”