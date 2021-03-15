Chris Jericho Calls Out Grammys Over Minimal Eddie Van Halen Tribute

Chris Jericho and other Van Halen fans are upset with the Grammys over what many are calling an inadequate tribute to Eddie Van Halen at this year’s awards ceremony. The legendary guitarist passed away in October from a stroke. He was 65-years-old.

A 15-second tribute to Eddie Van Halen aired on the Grammys last night. Many fans feel this was not a fitting tribute considering the contributions he made to the music industry. One of those upset with the lack of tribute was Chris Jericho, who evidently missed what little tribute did take place.

Hey @RecordingAcad …no tribute to @eddievanhalen tonight? You and your bullshit awards can GO FUCK YOUR ASS!! And don’t ever try to give my band a nomination. I’d rather win a @RazzieAwards… #FuckOffGrammys #Grammys — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 15, 2021

Other Van Halen fans also commented on the minimal tribute given to Van Halen.

So I know this is going to sound very Gen X but …



Eddie Van Halen deserved a bit more than that. How many kids in the 80s picked up a guitar and wanted to be him?



My 9 year old said why couldn’t Slash have done a tribute and I honestly would’ve sobbed. pic.twitter.com/xolJSRUc6G — Capital Chick (@acapitalchick) March 15, 2021

- Advertisement -

Florida-based journalist Jon Alba was also not impressed:

Saw the #GRAMMY tribute for Eddie Van Halen.



The best we could do was a fly-by shot of his guitar with some music playing in the background?



A literal guitar virtuoso, one of the greatest musicians to ever walk the planet.



Pathetic. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 15, 2021

I know electric guitars are all but forbidden on the Grammys, but Eddie Van Halen deserved more than that. Just saying. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) March 15, 2021

It’s no secret that #TheGrammys have disrespected the rock & metal genre in it’s entirety for decades. @eddievanhalen was literally one of the most influential musicians we’ve ever been blessed to hear. Ultimately EVH has credibility where it REALLY counts, the Grammys do not. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 15, 2021

“I was the perfect age to love Van Halen. Because when the 1984 album came out, I was 13 or 14 years old. I was their demographic,” Jericho said during an interview last year. “I remember seeing Van Halen in 2007 and Eddie was having an exceptionally good night. And I was like, ‘Yeah. That’s the reason why they call him the greatest of all time. He’s absolutely the greatest.’ His legacy is being the greatest guitar player of all time in my opinion. And it’s not even close.”