Christian Cage Reveals Talks With Jon Moxley Before Signing AEW Contract

New AEW signee Christian Cage recently spoke to Sports Illustrated. Captain Charisma stated during the interview that he was happy to join All Elite as he felt they would present his character in a way befitting of a legend.

“[Jon] Moxley is a good friend of mine, and he was saying, ‘You’re a free agent; you should at least have a conversation with Tony Khan,’ so I did” Christian Cage began.

“Listening to the things Tony thought I could bring to the table and how he thought I could help, providing me the right platform at this stage in my career, it all made sense,” Cage continued. “In less than a week, it was a done deal.”

Christian Cage also discussed why he left WWE back in 2005. As you may remember, Christian joined TNA during the mid 2000s to try and prove that he could be a main event player in a promotion.

Christian Cage on Leaving WWE

“When I left in 2005, I was kind of pigeonholed into a certain spot [in WWE]” Christian Cage revealed. “And that wasn’t going to change unless I changed it myself,” Jay Reso mentioned.

“So I bet on myself. I knew that I had the talent and I was confident in my ability” Cage claimed. “I wasn’t content with where I was at, and I knew I had more to give.”

Cage appeared on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, confronting and attacking AEW Champion Kenny Omega. Although it has not been confirmed if that is a match AEW are considering going forward; it shows that the company believes the 47 year old Cage will be considered as a main event talent.

