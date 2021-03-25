Christian Cage Sees Big Potential In Several AEW Stars

Christian Cage recently spoke to TVInsider. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion discussed a number of topics during the interview, including which AEW stars he sees as having the most potential.

Captain Charisma says MJF and Darby Allin stand out to him as two guys who have the ‘it’ factor to become huge stars.

“MJF gets it and understands what he’s trying to convey at all times,” said Christian. “He has that poise and confidence that is hard to teach. He just has it.”

“I look at Darby Allin, who has that cool factor about him” Christian Cage continued. “That Jeff Hardy feel where people just gravitate to him. It will be interesting to get that newer Jeff Hardy-type feud against Darby.”

Christian Sees Potential

He also named a few women that he believes will be the foundation of the AEW women’s division.

“I look at the women,” he continued. “Jade Cargill has all the tools to be a huge star. Britt Baker is doing great things. She is the face of the women’s division. She really stood out to me as well as Thunder Rosa. Their match was unbelievable. The future is pretty set up here in AEW.”

Christian will make his AEW in-ring debut next week on Dynamite. He will face SCU member Frankie Kazarian – his first singles match in 7 years.

Christian and Kazarian have actually crossed paths before. Shortly after AEW announced this match, Impact Wrestling tweeted the following clip from 2007: