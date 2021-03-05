CM Punk Addresses Rumors Of AEW’s “Big Surprise”

CM Punk made it clear on Twitter recently that he is not the big surprise promised for AEW Revolution. He took part in a Q&A with fans and noted that he feels AEW needs to focus more on the stars already on their roster rather than new signings.

I think they should focus on who they have. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 4, 2021

Punk doesn’t feel AEW was trying to tease he was the surprise, however.

Nah I get it. It ain’t all about me! — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 4, 2021

Punk was asked about having never been in the final match at WrestleMania, something that at one point was his dream. He noted that this is no longer something that bothers him.

“No. It’s a trap I fell into. Doesn’t mean sh**,” Punk Tweeted.

The noted hockey fan also lobbied for a return of the Quebec Nordiques.

Move to Quebec. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 4, 2021

When asked, Punk picked the Midnight Express over the Rock N Roll Express.

Punk also chose the Mandalorian over Wandavision.

Punk also threw out some congrats to the new WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley.

Good for Bobby! — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 4, 2021

Punk also says he’s been in a submarine before. That seemed notable for some reason.

Cody Rhodes addressed AEW’s previous negotiations with Punk in an interview last year.

“As far as the CM Punk negotiations go, everyone heard the famous ‘he got a text from us’. Yeah, of course there were negotiations and he did ask for a great amount of money and Punk is worth a great deal of money.”