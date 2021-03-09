Cody Rhodes On NXT Possibly Moving To Tuesday Nights

With it being reported that NXT could be moving to Tuesday nights, some believe the Wednesday Night Wars could be over soon. Cody Rhodes recently commented on that possibility during an interview with Action Sports Jax for ESPN Jacksonville 690AM.

“Not trying to sound braggadocios, we have destroyed them [NXT] for over a year now in that space. Them leaving, perhaps that opens up a different viewership for us on Wednesdays,” Rhodes said on the show.

“I’m not assuming moving to Tuesday nights, is a true white flag. I’ll wait and see.”

Cody Rhodes On NXT Moving To Tuesdays

Cody Rhodes continued to talk about AEW‘s attitude toward NXT.

“We’re not reactionary to their booking and won’t change anything we do with what they decide to do on Wednesdays,” Cody continued.

“There are a lot of smart people who work for WWE and perhaps they are planning something else, maybe it’s Wednesday Night Raw for all I know. I’m not assuming their white flag, moving to Tuesday nights, is a true white flag. I’ll wait and see.

“In the interim, we’ll continue to come up with new content, great stories, and make new kings and queens on our roster,” Cody said before stating AEW does not talk about competition backstage.

“If you’re ever backstage at AEW no one is talking about our competition.”

You can listen to this Cody Rhodes interview at Apple Podcasts.