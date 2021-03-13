Cody Rhodes On Shaquille O’Neal: He’s Got The Wrestling Bug

The Shaquille O’Neal & Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet match took place earlier this month on an episode of AEW Dynamite and received rave reviews.

This was the in-ring debut under the AEW banner for the NBA Hall of Famer. The AEW Executive spoke about the contest during an appearance on Action Sports Jax On ESPN690.

In addition to the limited experience of Shaq, Velvet and Cargill were also green, which is totally understandable for fans to have low expectations, according to Rhodes.

He said he is part of the hardcore audience as well, but he’s always surprised when people doubt him because he never does anything without a gameplan and being extremely organized. He noted that he took on a lot of responsibility with completely new talent.

“After it was over, I can tell you, he’s got the bug. It happens. I’ve seen it happen to older wrestlers. I’ve seen it happen to people coming for the first time. Stephen Amell, very similar situation. He’s got the bug. We didn’t converse much, but I said, ‘I think you’re a wrestler now,’ and I really mean that. I’d love to have him back.”

Rhodes continued by noting that there are obvious matches that fans want to see and Shaq is taking training seriously, which is a good thing. He brought up how Shaq brings more eyes to AEW’s product and perhaps those fans will stay.

There’s no word yet on when Shaq might work another match.