Cody Rhodes Says Breaking AEW Title Stipulation Would Be The “Easiest Heel Turn In Wrestling”

At AEW Full Gear 2019, Chris Jericho defeated Cody Rhodes in a match that carried a significant stipulation in addition to the world title being on the line. As a result of the loss, Cody can never challenge again for the AEW World Championship again. This has led many fans to wonder if AEW will stick to its guns and adhere to the stipulation for the long haul.

In a recent interview with WFAN Sports Radio, Cody commented on his desire to stick to the stipulation. He also noted, however, that ultimately it is Tony Khan‘s decision.

“I’m going to stick to my word on the AEW Title, but ultimately, that decision will rest on AEW owner Tony Khan. It’s the easiest heel turn in wrestling if I was to break it,” Cody laughed. “I love that we’re disciplined and conservative, and presenting wrestling backwards.”

Rhodes would continue to say that he hopes he never “needs” to hold the title.

“I don’t want to sound braggadocious or egotistical, but my goal is to never need the World Championship. Yeah, it sucks to watching Kenny Omega or Jon Moxley with the title when I consider myself the 1A of the group, but I gave my word.”

Cody has a big match tonight with no titles on the line. He will team with Red Velvet to take on Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill.