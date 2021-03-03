Dakota Kai Talks Being WWE’s First Female Performer From New Zealand

Dakota Kai made her debut as a full-time NXT Superstar in 2017. She is the first female wrestler from New Zealand to have ever signed with WWE. Dakota spoke to SI.com recently about moving from New Zealand to the United States to start her WWE journey.

“I miss home. I miss my family,” Kai said. “That’s a sacrifice I made.”

“It was hard to move my life here,” Kai continued. “The sacrifice I made equates to the way I work in the ring. I sacrificed everything to be here. That’s why I have a fearless approach.”

“I’m the first-ever Kiwi woman signed to WWE, so I’m blazing a new trail,” she continued. “And there is still so much to accomplish.”

Dakota Kai On Her Team With Raquel Gonzalez

Dakota also spent some time talking about her team with Raquel Gonzalez during the interview. They will challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team titles on tonight’s NXT.

“We’ve been together for a little over a year, and we’re building on that,” Kai said. “Raquel has been at the Performance Center longer than I have, and I have seen the work she’s put into this. There is some real-life connection, and that shows in our team. She is big and powerful, and I am quick on my feet, and that juxtaposition works well for us.”

Dakota also spoke about how her and Raquel Gonzalez like to emulate the former “Two Dudes with Attitude” Shawn Michaels and Diesel.

“We like using their pose during our entrance,” Kai said. “And if anyone sees similarities in our work, then that’s the biggest compliment in the world.”

Is there a worst name for a tag team than "Two Dudes with Attitude"? pic.twitter.com/ynbX8lmNYs — Jack Sharpe ? (@JackJacksharpe5) July 5, 2020

Dakota Kai On Bianca Belair

Dakota also spent some time talking about her former Performance Center classmate, Bianca Belair, during the interview.

“Bianca is the definition of superstar,” Kai said. “We were really close in NXT, and she’s one of the sweetest people in the world, and she always gives me so much strength. I’m so happy for her. Her in-ring presence is just insane. She deserves the world, and I can’t wait to watch her face Sasha at WrestleMania.”