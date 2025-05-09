Some People In WWE Feel AEW Should Sign Dakota Kai After Release

Despite her recent WWE release in early May 2025, Dakota Kai continues to be regarded positively by many within the company.

Some people in WWE reportedly believe All Elite Wrestling should sign her. Dave Meltzer shared the international reaction to Kai’s upcoming free agency in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“Those we talked to in WWE were positive on her and felt AEW should sign her.”

Over the last two years, AEW has heavily invested in its women’s division by signing top free agents and developing talent that they have. The likes of Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, Mariah May and others have helped elevate the roster.

In WWE, she made history in NXT by becoming an inaugural and two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Gonzalez, with whom she also won the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in 2021. Transitioning to the main roster as a key member of Damage CTRL, she was in a tag team role and won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship twice with IYO SKY.