Dakota Kai Breaks Silence Following WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Dakota Kai has released a statement on social media expressing her gratitude and optimism following her reported departure from the company.

Kai addressed the outpouring of support she has received in the wake of the news:

“Trying to get through all the messages and man, whether it’s from friends, family, colleagues, coaches, you guys… I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. That’s the stuff that matters. I got to make memories, create the best friendships and travel the world. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunities. Gonna take a little time but just know… we are far from done. I’ve BEEN ready. Let’s go.”

While Kai did not confirm her next move, her statement makes it clear that she plans to return stronger than ever. Fans and colleagues have responded with overwhelming support, eagerly anticipating what’s next for her wrestling career.