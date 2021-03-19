Drew McIntyre Names WWE Star That Has Been Due For A Push

Drew McIntyre is one of the top stars in WWE right now, but he has been keeping an eye on other stars in the company.

The former WWE Champion recently spoke with Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report. This is where he mentioned he would pick Cesaro as the WWE Superstar he’d like to see pushed to the main event next.

“We’re watching it right now. I think everyone and their dog have been saying Cesaro [is due for a push] for about five years, and it’s true,” McIntyre said. “The fact of the matter is I’ve never been in the ring and had a match with him. I can just tell watching him. Usually, you can only tell how good someone is when you get in with them. If I got in with him, that would be so much fun.

- Advertisement -

McIntyre also talked about a possible match with Cesaro in addition to Cesaro’s current feud with Seth Rollins on SmackDown. He noted that he’s excited to see where they’re going to go.

He thinks with the right build and presentation, Cesaro can highlight his strengths and hopes it can lead to him to break into the next level and finally have a match with McIntyre.”

McIntyre will be battling Sheamus for the third time in recent memory at this Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view event.