Drew McIntyre On Which Night Of WrestleMania He Wants To Have His Match On

WWE will be holding WrestleMania in two nights once again this year and Drew McIntyre is hoping to main event the show like he did last year.

The former champion defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 to win the WWE championship. He is hoping to defeat Bobby Lashley to win the title back at this year’s edition of the Show Of Shows.

During his recent interview with Forbes, Drew was asked which night he would like to have his match on, and McIntyre said that he would like it to be the final match of the 2 nights spectacle:

“If I had to pick where I wanted to be, I would obviously pick the last match of the second night just like last year, You can be the main event of Night 1, but the main event of Night 2 is the final, final match. That’s what people talk about.

You’re looking to send people home with a smile on their face—or, the people watching at home end the night with a big smile on their face. I got the chance to do it last year, and I hope I get the chance to do it this year. Or, perhaps Lashley’s got crazy momentum, maybe they’ll be frowning after my moment.”

Apart from this, the former NXT champion revealed that he was worried about WrestleMania not having fans this year before WWE confirmed that they are planning to have a live audience at the show.

Drew McIntyre also discussed things such as why the leg slapping edict will not affect the Claymore and more. You can check out his full interview here.