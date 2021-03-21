Drew McIntyre Talks Hopefully Getting WrestleMania Moment In Front of Fans

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke to WFLA-NBC. The man who will go on to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37 in April discussed a number of topics during the interview, including WWE’s presentation during the ‘pandemic’ era.

“We have our fans back virtually” Drew McIntyre began. “We can hear them over the speakers. It’s so cool to see them on the screens reacting, but there’s nothing like our fans being their live. Our WWE Universe. Our secret sauce, they’re our number one Superstar, they create that atmosphere that’s so unique to WWE.”

Drew McIntyre on WrestleMania 37 Fans

McIntyre also talked about the expectation of fans finally being back in attendance for WrestleMania in April. Drew of course won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar in an empty Performance Center at 2020’s iteration of the event.

- Advertisement -

“They (the fans) have been kept away from what they love for over a year” McIntyre said. “There’s a lot of pent-up reactions that are going to come out at WrestleMania. It’s going to be loud. There might only be 25,000 limited capacity…but it’s going to sound like 200,000 people on April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium.”

Drew McIntyre finished by saying that he wants to get ‘that moment’ at WrestleMania in front of fans finally. “In the end, I want my moment with the fans, with the title” McIntyre stated. “Standing on the top rope with those fireworks going off, the moment I didn’t get last year.”