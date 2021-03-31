Ethan Page Comments On His AEW Debut At Revolution

Ethan Page made his AEW debut at Revolution as the surprise entrant in the “Face of the Revolution” ladder match. He literally had a chance to grab the brass ring in his first match. Page spoke to Chris Van Vliet recently about the experience.

“I still can’t comprehend that I’ve finally been able to achieve my dream,” Page said. “Because it’s like your one step closer, one step closer, one step closer. I’ve never actually made it to the point where I had envisioned from when I was a kid. I don’t even know how to digest it or comprehend that it’s happened. It’s great obviously, but I can’t explain it.”

Page also spoke about his family’s reaction to seeing him on the PPV.

- Advertisement -

“Nobody knew I was debuting other than my parents. So they got the pay-per-view at their house and threw a little pizza party. My daughter is there, my wife is there. They made an AEW cake with the world title on it, they all wore my T-Shirts. But I think for my dad to see Jake the Snake clothesline me on a pay-per-view is the most full circle moment, because my dad is the one that introduced me to wrestling. We would watch in the early 90’s. Taking that line from Jake was cool for me, but I can’t imagine how cool it was from my father.”

Page also spoke about the possibility of him and Josh Alexander re-forming The North.

“I’m very proud of what we accomplished as a team, and if there is potential down the road for The North to do a tag team then I’m in. I think now, especially for both of us, it’s best to venture off into singles, I’ve always wanted the spotlight to shine on me. So this is a Natural fit for “All Ego” Ethan Page. I had a singles run with Evolve prior to IMPACT Wrestling, so I’m comfortable with both, so I’m excited to see what happens.”