Ethan Page Reveals Why He Chose AEW Over WWE

New All Elite Wrestling signee ‘All Ego’ Ethan Page recently held a Q&A session on his YouTube channel. This was the first Q&A since Page was confirmed as an AEW star back at the Revolution PPV.

Ethan Page first answered who in the promotion he is looking forward to face in the ring. “I would love to wrestle Rey Fenix,” said Page. “He’s a wrestler that clearly makes his opponents better and make them raise their game a little bit. I think he’d be an awesome match. There’s the obvious choice of me and Ricky Starks just posing, looking into the camera, doing a runway walk. Or me vs. MJF in a trash talk centric match.”

“Then there’s the obvious choice; me vs. Christian or Chris Jericho” Ethan Page continued. “Me being the number one up and coming Canadian wrestler right now, I think that be iconic to have a bunch of Canadians in a match together. That be cool. I would say those are my options.”

Ethan Page on WWE vs AEW

- Advertisement -

Page finished by saying why he opted to choose AEW over going to WWE.

“I’m going to give you a very lazy answer,” Page began. “I wanted to go to AEW from the chance that I even thought about wanting to move one place to the other. AEW was always at the top of the list.”

“First of all, in WWE I would not be able to do this stream with you guys tonight” Page noted. “I wouldn’t be able to answer these questions, do my vlog, Twitch; any outside stuff like that. And I think AEW gives their talent very good creative freedom to be who they are. You’re going to see All Ego Ethan Page.”