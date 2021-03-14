Fastlane: Last Man Standing Match Reportedly Planned

Fastlane will reportedly see a huge Last Man Standing match on its card that will determine the WrestleMania card and lineup. While there are only three matches confirmed on the card so far, a report suggests that one more match that will have a significant effect on the WrestleMania card and the WWE Championship picture is in the works. According to a report by Wrestling Observer, a Last Man Standing match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus is in the works for Fastlane, and the winner will become the challenger for Bobby Lashley‘s WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37.

On the last episode of Monday Night Raw, we saw former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre face Sheamus in a match. The match was set when Sheamus attacked McIntyre from behind during an interview earlier in the show. This resulted in a No Disqualification match set up between the two. Drew McIntyre got payback for the attack from before by attacking Sheamus during his entrance, and then he went on to dominate the beginning of the match. The No DQ match went on with the introductions of kendo sticks and steel chairs eventually. Later, both McIntyre and Sheamus got hold of steel steps each and charged at each other. They both collided and fell to the floor, with the match ending in a no contest.

As there was really no solid outcome from the match, it looks like WWE would give both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus an opportunity to go against each other again at Fastlane. This could very well culminate in a Last Man Standing match on Fastlane, to determine who would challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at the “Grandest Stage Of ‘Em All.”

WWE Fastlane Card

Here is what the card for Fastlane looks like so far: