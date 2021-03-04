Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole NXT Championship Match Set For Next Week

Finn Balor was accused by Roderick Strong of being the reason behind The Undisputed Era‘s breakup on this week’s episode of NXT. Adam Cole has been going against all his former teammates, with Strong suffering an attack from his hands last week. Before that, it was Kyle O’Reilly that was knocked out by him. Tonight when Strong came out to the ring demanding to see Cole, he was instead greeted by Balor instead.

Read more: Undisputed Era No More After Adam Cole Turns On Roderick Strong

Roderick Strong blamed Finn Balor for the chaos and said that everything was fine until Balor showed up to NXT. Balor countered and said that it wasn’t him who turned Adam Cole to the dark side, but it was the gold on the champion’s shoulder. We then saw Balor challenge Cole for the NXT title for next week’s episode to get him out of hiding.

- Advertisement -

Finn Balor told Roderick Strong that he would never be a leader, he would always be a follower and until he gets a little more greedy and selfish like the prince, he would never… Balor couldn’t finish the statement as he got attacked by Strong. Balor got the better of it and then referees came out to break them up. The two then met in the ring in the main event on NXT in a non-title bout. Balor was able to get the upper hand and won the match. More importantly, though, Adam Cole has been challenged officially by Balor and the match would be a must-watch for NXT fans as both stars are on the top of their game currently.

After the match, Adam Cole came out and had a very heated confrontation with Finn Balor in the ring. The intense stare-down was broken up by the multiple referees present. You can check out the segment in the embedded video below: