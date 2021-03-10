First AEW Dynamite Match Confirmed for Ethan Page

Ethan Page made a surprise debut at AEW Revolution

He will compete against a member of Cody’s Nightmare Family on Dynamite

One of the surprise appearances at AEW Revolution saw former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion ‘All Ego’ Ethan Page make his company debut.

Ethan Page was the secret competitor in the AEW ‘Face of The Revolution’ ladder match. Page joined Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, Penta El Zero Miedo, Lance Archer and Max Caster in the match.

The match was eventually won by Scorpio Sky as he grabbed the ‘brass ring’ that was hanging above the ring.

AEW GM @TonyKhan has granted Ethan Page's request for a singles match for TOMORROW NIGHT's LIVE #AEWDynamite. @OfficialEGO will face #NightmareFamily member @BigShottyLee Johnson, who will have QT Marshall with him.



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2021

AEW has now confirmed that Ethan Page will be in action on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company sent out a tweet noting that the former IMPACT star will be taking on Nightmare Family member Lee Johnson.

QT Marshall will be in Johnson’s corner for tonight’s bout.