Good Brothers Comment On Losing Tag Titles To FinJuice

At Impact Wrestling‘s Sacrifice on Saturday night, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows (The Good Brothers) dropped the tag belts to Juice Robinson and David Finlay (FinJuice).

With the win, FinJuice becomes the 37th team in history to win the belts. They begin the 56th reign in the title’s lineage. Santana & Ortiz hold the record for most combined days spent with the belts (662). Beer Money (James Storm & Bobby Roode) and Eddie Edwards & Davey Richards are tied for the record of most reigns with 5. Ethan Page and Josh Alexander hold the record for the longest single-reign with the belts at 380 days.

Karl Anderson took to Twitter to comment on the loss:

We lost the @IMPACTWRESTLING tag team championships last night to Juice n Finley ..

Maybe #BigHoot n I got a little cocky since we are just killin it everywhere right now.

Listen, @NJPWSUGABAYASHI San, good friend, please give me call, need to talk .. @The_BigLG #GoodBrothers — The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) March 14, 2021

Brian Myers was evidently impacted by the loss as well:

I woke up this morning & realized I didn’t pay my condolences to the @The_BigLG belt swinging entrance. You’ll be missed.

See you down the road kid. #Sacrifice @IMPACTWRESTLING — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) March 14, 2021

David’s father, Fit Finlay, also commented:

Congratulations,son. @THEdavidfinlay and Juice Robinson. New, Impact World Tag Team Champions !

That’s worth a celebration!! — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) March 14, 2021

Anderson and Gallows’ reign with the titles finished at 120 days. They originally won the titles from Ethan Page and Josh Alexander (The North) at Turning Point. The North had won and lost the titles to the Motor City Machine Guns. Alex Shelley, however, is not able to continue wrestling due to his non-wrestling career until after the pandemic. Chris Sabin has since been teaming with James Storm in Impact since Shelley is not currently able to wrestle.