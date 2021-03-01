JBL On How He Felt About WWE Splitting Up APA

Being part of the APA was an important stop in JBL’s career and the breakup of the group helped launch his run as a main eventer in WWE.

The WWE hall of famer alongside his partner Ron Simmons appeared on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump where they discussed a number of things and relived the memories of their time together.

During the interview, JBL also talked about their storyline break up in 2004 which saw John turning on his partner and the former WWE champion said that he would have been happy if the company never split them:

- Advertisement -

“We knew it that it wasn’t gonna last forever. You know, we couldn’t be doing it to this day, we can go back and do the backstage stuff, but we wouldn’t be in the ring now, you know, backing that up anymore.

So, we knew at some point it was going to end, which I hated. I would’ve been happy being an APA member my entire life. If JBL had never happened and I retired at the end of APA, I’d be perfectly fine with that.”

APA lost a “You’re Fired” match to the then WWE tag team champions Rikishi and Scotty 2 Hotty in March 2004 and it meant that both the stars will be released from their contract.

- Advertisement -

However, General Manager Paul Heyman later revealed that Ron Simmons was the only one being released because the management saw potential in JBL. This storyline effectively ended the partnership between the two.