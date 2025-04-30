JBL on WWE’s AAA Acquisition: ‘Don’t WWE It, Preserve Lucha Libre’s Heritage’

WWE legend JBL has enthusiastically endorsed WWE’s acquisition of Mexican wrestling promotion AAA, calling it a “fantastic partnership” while emphasizing the importance of preserving lucha libre’s unique cultural identity.

Speaking on Conrad Thompson’s Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL expressed excitement about the business move while cautioning against completely transforming the product as WWE has done with past territory acquisitions.

“I’m excited about them with Triple A. I think it’s great,” JBL said during the interview. “I always thought that WWE should have done this maybe back in the day where you acquire a territory like Mexico that is completely different that wants their own culture and wants their own heritage and wants their own history, but wants to be a part also.”

The former WWE Champion elaborated on his vision for the partnership, emphasizing cultural preservation.

“Not where you WWE it… but where you buy it and you have a WWE influx into it, but you leave the culture and heritage the same with Lucha Libre,” he stated, highlighting a key concern among wrestling fans about corporate acquisitions.

JBL also used the opportunity to spotlight rising talent he’s observed through his visits to Triple A events.

“That [Vikingo], I think that’s how you say his name. I watched him have a match down there with Del Rio. That kid is freaking amazing,” he raved.

This acquisition, scheduled to close later this year, represents a significant step in WWE’s global strategy under Triple H’s leadership.

The first AAA event under the WWE banners is taking place in less than six weeks at WWE NXT x AAA: Worlds Collide on June 7, 2025.