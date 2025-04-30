JBL: Paul Heyman-Seth Rollins Alliance ‘Perfect’ Move for WWE’s Future

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has given his emphatic approval of Paul Heyman’s shocking alliance with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, calling it the “perfect” creative direction for everyone involved.

Speaking on Conrad Thompson’s Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL explained why pairing Heyman with Rollins makes strategic sense, especially with Roman Reigns and CM Punk currently positioned as fan favorites.

“Seth Rollins was the right choice. I thought that was the way… that was 100% the way I would go,” JBL stated firmly. “Paul Heyman, I think is a separate issue. But if you want to put a fresh coat of paint on Paul, which is really hard to do after 30, 40 years in the business of being constantly in main events, all of a sudden now Paul Heyman is just as rejuvenated as ever.”

The former World Champion further praised Heyman’s legendary career while noting how this new alliance continues his unprecedented success as a manager.

“He’s got the greatest run of a manager in the history of the world and he’s done it again and he’s on fire again with a new guy that went over two incredible legends,” JBL added.

This alliance could significantly impact WWE’s main event scene moving forward, with Heyman once again positioned to influence championship storylines despite his decades-long career already being considered the most successful managerial run in wrestling history. The move gives Heyman a fresh start after his iconic pairings Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.