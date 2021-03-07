Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3 To Cover The “Plane Ride From Hell”

Jim Ross recently revealed on the Sports Media Podcast that he spent four hours speaking to the producers of Dark Side of the Ring about the “Plane Ride From Hell.” Ross’s comments confirm it will be the focus of one episode of the upcoming 3rd season of the docu-series.

The infamous story took place on May 5th, 2002 on a flight back from a European tour.

“Yesterday, I spent four hours with the Dark of the Ring guys here in my home in Florida and talked about the plane ride from hell. I told them in the beginning, I said, ‘I don’t like this topic, I don’t like remembering this bullshit’.”

Amongst the many stories from that day include Brock Lesnar and Curt Hennig having a mid-flight amateur wrestling contest. Dustin Rhodes singing to his ex-wife on the PA also took place. Sean Waltman is also said to have cut off the mullet of Michael Hayes during the trip. Hayes and Bradshaw had been in a physical confrontation as well.

“It was a bad day at the office, it was one of the more darker days during my tenure as head of talent relations,” JR continued. “But it’s going to make a hell of a special for Dark Side of the Ring that was spawned by what they heard Conrad and I talking about on this podcast (Grilling’ JR).”

Dark Side Of the Ring Season 3 Topics

The updated list of confirmed topics for Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 is below: