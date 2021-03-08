Jon Moxley Reacts To Underwhelming Evolution Finish (Video)

Former AEW Champion Jon Moxley has reacted to the underwhelming ending of the Evolution PPV which he main evented alongside Kenny Omega.

The hardcore star addressed the fans in the arena after the show was over and he called out the current AEW champion for not being able to create an exploding ring that was worth the hype:

“Kenny Omega may be a tough son of a b****, but he can’t make an exploding ring worth a s***,” said Mox, “I’ve seen more dangerous s*** on Ridiculousness on MTV. What the f*** was that?”

“@KennyOmegamanX may be a tough son of a bitch, but he can’t build an exploding ring worth a shot.” – Jon Moxley #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/sAGVrNYnyu — Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) March 8, 2021

The former WWE star then went on to thank the fans for coming to the show and he also put over the wrestlers who worked the event. He said that the talent worked hard from the first match to the last before vowing to be back for his title.

For those who don’t know, Jon Moxley had slipped a rematch clause in his contract for the AEW title match at the Winter Is Coming special in December.

While Kenny Omega agreed to give Mox his rematch, he said that he will choose the stipulation for the match and the AEW Champion had chosen an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

Omega ended up winning this bout with some help from the Good Brothers but the talking point coming off of the PPV was the ending of the show.

The ending saw the heels handcuffing Mox and leaving him in the ring for the explosion that was hyped prior to the match. However, the blast wasn’t very powerful and it left the fans feeling underwhelmed.