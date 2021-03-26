Jordynne Grace Discusses Future Options After Expiry Of Impact Contract

Impact Wrestling star Jordynne Grace has her contract with the company expiring in May and there is some talk on what the future might hold for her. The former knockouts champion recently had an interview with Wrestling Perspective Podcast where she talked about a number of things.

During the interview Grace also talked about her future and gave us an idea about her thought process. She first revealed that going to WWE has been a childhood dream for her. However, she explained that it was the only option when she was growing up but things have changed now:

“Okay, so yes, WWE was, I mean it still is, it was my childhood dream forever. But that was the only option back when I was growing up. Now, it’s just like, there are so many doors that you can go through and kind of they’re all like in front of you at the same time. So I mean it’s kind of a handoff.

I love the opportunity that IMPACT has given me, but obviously it’s going to be a lot less money than WWE would give me if I were to go there and they would give me a lot less input on my character. So it just kind of depends on if I get older and I’m feeling like I need to be stacking some money for retirement, then I think that’s a place I would probably go.”

Jordynne Grace then admitted that she honestly has no idea what will happen when her contract with the company expires and everything will depend on the situation at the time:

“Honestly, I have no idea what’s going to happen when my contract is up with IMPACT in May. I have no idea. I can’t foresee the future, and who knows who’s going to offer me something or if I’m going to stay here. I truly have no idea.”

Jordynne Grace has been a significant part of Impact’s knockouts roster since her signing with the company in October 2018. She was the one who defeated Taya Valkyrie for the knockouts title in January 2020, ending her 377 days long reign with the title. She also competed in the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament alongside Jazz.

She could be a decent signing for both AEW and WWE’s women’s roster and it would be interesting to see if she ends up joining either of the companies after the expiry of her current contract.