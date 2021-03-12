Kenny Omega Opens Up About Explosion Dud At AEW Revolution

AEW put out another great PPV in Revolution which was main evented by the Barbed Wire Death Match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley featuring some pretty extreme moments.

However, the disappointing finish to the event overshadowed the efforts of everyone involved and the failed ring explosion which was hyped up by the company led to a lot of criticism from the fans.

The reigning AEW champion and the Executive Vice President Kenny Omega broke his silence on the dud during an interview with Wrestling Observer Newsletter and he admitted that it was a deflating experience:

“Yeah, it was really deflating to do so much preparation, test the explosions, have them be impressive in the rehearsal, and then have it be something so much different than what was promised.”

Kenny Omega Arrives at AEW Revolution (Photo: AEW)

Kenny Omega On Death Match Preparation

Omega continued by explaining how they worked hard on the different aspects of the match to make things entertaining and it sucked for it all to end in a disappointing finale:

“It made me appreciate everyone who worked hard and did their part even more, though. But like you said, we really wanted to have a good one, and we added real barbed wire to help with the feeling of danger so we really risked a lot. Again, I loved the match; glad we did it, sucks about the finale.”

Kenny Omega is not the only person involved to have commented on the finish of the show and both Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston also cut a promo on the AEW champion during this week’s episode of Dynamite.