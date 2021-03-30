King Corbin Talks Attacking Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW

Last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW ended with Bobby Lashley standing over his WrestleMania 37 opponent, Drew McIntyre. Lashley had issued a reward for any talent who could take McIntyre out of contention for their ‘Mania match in just over a week.

Both Ricochet and Mustafa Ali stepped up near the end of the show and faced the Scottish Superstar. Both men were unsuccessful against Drew McIntyre, but SmackDown Superstar King Corbin appeared right at the end of the programme and took out his former stable-mate.

King Corbin sent out a tweet saying why he chose to take up Bobby Lashley’s offer and attempt to take out McIntyre.

King Corbin on Drew McIntyre

“We used to run RAW” King Corbin wrote on Twitter; referencing when he, Lashley and McIntyre were a trio for a short time. “We destroyed monsters and punished everyone. Then one guy sold out and wanted to sell T-shirt’s.”

“Bobby Lashley made an offer and I showed up!” King Corbin concluded.

It has not been confirmed if King Corbin will now be a RAW Superstar. It’s also not been confirmed if he will be in Lashley’s corner at WrestleMania 37.

It was confirmed at the start of RAW that The Hurt Business stable as it stands is now disbanded; with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander getting booted from the group.