Kurt Angle Seemingly Trolled Fans on AEW Signing

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has seemingly trolled fans when it comes to the rumor of his AEW signing. The Olympic Gold Medallist posted a video yesterday to Twitter; showing the pro wrestling great tying up his boots and getting his gear ready for an in-ring return.

The video finished with the words ‘to be continued.’

This lead fans to believe that the former WWE and TNA Superstar was the rumored new AEW signee appearing tonight.

Kurt Angle posted a further video today. The video showed most of the same footage but ended with Angle appearing in a Kurt Angle Podcast t-shirt. It appears as though Angle was aware of the AEW rumors and decided to help promote his new AdFreeShows podcast.

There are however still rumblings of Kurt Angle being the rumored ‘hall of fame level’ talent that is going to be revealed tonight.

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Khan discussed a number of topics on the show ahead of tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV, including the aforementioned surprise talent that will be signing with AEW on Sunday.

“It’s one of my all-time favorite wrestlers” Tony Khan stated on the show. “I’m very excited about [it]. I’ll say one thing, it’s one of my all-time favorite wrestlers. I tipped this on Unrestricted, I tipped the gender — it’s a male. He’s coming.”

Do you think that Kurt Angle will appear on tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV? Let us know in the comments