Latest Update On Triple H After Being Quarantine

Triple H had been quarantined after the latest COVID-19 outbreak in NXT

By Anutosh Bajpai

Triple H is back on work after being quarantined.

Reports came out earlier last week that the game had missed the March 15 episode of Monday Night Raw and he had also not been in attendance for the March 17 episode of NXT.

It was said at the time that Triple H had been quarantined. Though his situation was being kept quiet and it wasn’t confirmed that if the WWE star had COVID-19.

The latest Wrestling Observer Radio provided some update on the situation. It notes that WWE VP returned to work this week and he was backstage for NXT.

Several other competitors who were held off the TV tapings last week due to coronavirus concerns were also back in the arena for this week’s episode of the Black and Yellow brand last night.

A number of well known wrestling personalities have had to deal with coronavirus since the pandemic began. People like The Rock, AJ Styles, Mick Foley and more have tested positive for the disease.

NXT has seen a number of COVID-19 outbreaks in recent months as well. Though Triple H’s return before the upcoming Takeover: Stand & Deliver event is still a good news for the brand.

