Leyla Hirsch Signs With AEW

Leyla Hirsch has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling.

On Monday afternoon, the company’s president, Tony Khan, announced the signing on social media by writing the following:

“Congratulations and welcome aboard officially to @LegitLeyla Hirsch, I’m thrilled to have you signed to @AEW,” he wrote. “Thank you very much to Leyla and to all of you great fans who support @AEWonTNT for making this possible!”

Since last October, Hirsch has been wrestling regularly for AEW as she made her promotional debut in a losing effort against Hikaru Shida on an episode of AEW Dark. She continues to work Dark episodes in addition to appearing on AEW’s flagship show, Dynamite, on TNT.

She most recently worked the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator tournament where she ended up losing to Thunder Rosa in the first round.

Hirsch broke into the business in 2017 where she regularly competed in CZW in addition to training in their dojo. She also worked for various promotions such as Stardom, Beyond Wrestling, and wXw. Hirsch also competed on a Bloodsport card last October.