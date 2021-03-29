Logan Paul To Be Involved In WrestleMania 37 Match: Report

Logan Paul was already confirmed during this week’s Friday Night SmackDown to be the special guest at Sami Zayn‘s premiere of the documentary trailer on next week’s SmackDown. But that’s not the only time the social media star would be involved in WWE programming, because according to reports he might be involved in more than just a segment on the weekly show. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Paul will be involved in the WrestleMania 37 match between Zayn and Kevin Owens. While Meltzer wasn’t able to confirm if Paul will play the role of special referee in the match, he did say that the YouTube personality will be involved in some way. Paul and Bunny will be the two celebrities for this year’s WrestleMania, it was added in the report.

Logan Paul was announced this week for making an appearance at next week’s episode of SmackDown after his recent interactions with Sami Zayn on Twitter. During this week’s SmackDown, we saw Kevin Owens hosting the KO Show with Sami Zayn present as his guest. During this segment, Zayn announced that he will be hosting a “red carpet premiere” for his documentary next week with Paul as his special guest.

NEXT WEEK on FOX:@LoganPaul will be the special guest on @SamiZayn's Red Carpet Premiere! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zI5wRgw5Au — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 27, 2021

A match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens was also announced for WrestleMania during the show as the longtime rival Owens challenged Zayn at the “Grandest Stage Of Them All” with him accepting. Meanwhile, Logan Paul and Zayn have been exchanging messages on Twitter for the past few weeks, with Paul siding with Zayn regarding the purported conspiracy against him. “Hey man, I noticed you started following me on here. Check your DMs, I sent a bunch of raw footage that my documentary crew has collected over the past few months. What you saw was the tip of the iceberg. No one understands how bad @WWE has it out for me. Judge for yourself. Thx,” wrote Zayn to Paul on Twitter.

Hey man, I noticed you started following me on here. Check your DMs, I sent a bunch of raw footage that my documentary crew has collected over the past few months. What you saw was the tip of the iceberg. No one understands how bad @WWE has it out for me. Judge for yourself. Thx https://t.co/Wk2FXcObXh — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 24, 2021