Marty Martinez Training At Nightmare Factory

Former Lucha Underground star Marty “The Moth” Martinez has been training at the Nightmare Factory, which is operated by AEW star Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall.

Martinez, real name Martin Casaus, shared the news in a post on Instagram. He mentioned that he suffered a spine injury in his L4 and L5 by hugging a dog.

“Yes, I got injured hugging my adorable dog. Docs said I needed surgery. I opted for stem cells instead. I’ve spent the last 2 years relearning how to walk without pain from sciatica & muscle tension. I had to relearn how to run on the treadmill. Spent more time on rehab than heavy weights. My stream watched the struggle. I learned that progress is just as important as results. I had already beat sleep apnea, learned to manage my Lyme disease, & I spent way to much time fighting to be healthy that there was not a chance in hell I wasn’t chasing my dream with it.”

He had to learn how to run and walk again. He went on to state that he’s back in the ring training at what he calls the best school in the country.

Martinez added, “So I’m here training at the @nightmarefactoryga. You’re never done learning in wrestling & progressing everyday.”

Martinez made a name for himself while working for Lucha Underground from 2014-2018 where he won the world title. His last match came at an ASP show in October 2020.