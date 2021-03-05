Matt Cardona On The Time Undertaker Confronted Him Backstage

Impact Wrestling‘s Matt Cardona recently told a story of a time in WWE when he was dressed down by the Undertaker backstage. Cardona had been on his phone during a show, something Taker was not pleased about. He detailed the story during an interview with Metro UK.

“I once got in trouble by The Undertaker for being on my cell phone backstage at a show whereas now, it’s encouraged to be on your phone – tweet, post, I don’t even know all the apps you can do!”

“That’s just evolution and that’s how it should be. And you know, The Undertaker was right back then – I should have been watching the match, I should have been focused. It’s crazy how times change!’”

Cardona would continue to say that Taker is someone who was always giving back to the business.

“I even wrestled The Undertaker one-on-one and I remember he was asking me what I wanted to do and then afterwards sat down with me to give me pointers and what I could have done different, what I did good.”

“Undertaker is somebody who’s always looking to give back to the business. All these years later, we’re still talking about The Undertaker, he’s still going. I respect the hell out of The Undertaker. You’ve gotta listen to what he has to say.”