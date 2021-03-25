MJF Comments On Potential Blood And Guts Match Between Pinnacle And Inner Circle

MJF surprised everyone when he formed his own faction in Pinnacle featuring FTR, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and Tully Blanchard and took out Chris Jericho‘s Inner Circle on Dynamite a couple of weeks ago.

Since the big reveal, people have been wondering if the storyline will lead us into the Blood and Guts match between the two groups which the company originally had to halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MJF commented on the possibility during his recent interview with Sports Illustrated.The Dynamite diamond ring holder said that if the WarGames match does happen, then it would be the best version ever of the bout.

“Those old-school WarGames matches, they are absolutely incredible spectacles, If Inner Circle-the Pinnacle does happen, it would be the best version ever of that.

Personally, I’m not sure it would be the right fit for me. I’ve seen the ‘Lights Out’ matches, the death-matches, and I don’t know if that’s for me. But down the road, if it made sense, this would be the best blood-and-guts match in the history of the business.”

On Thursday morning, MJF tweeted that the Inner Circle are “scared shitless” of The Pinnacle.

Inner circle are scared shitless of The Pinnacle.



Shawn spears has a chip on his shoulder the size of his chair.



Dax man hits a hell of a brain buster.



Cash money is single and ready to mingle.



And last but not least



When you’re in the Pinnacle you’re always on TOP! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) March 25, 2021

There’s unfortunately not enough characters on this App.



Tully is a hell of a mind.



And wardlow is a monster — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) March 25, 2021

Pinnacle: A Modern Day ‘Four Horsemen’

MJF also discussed the comparisons between his new group and the Iconic four horsemen faction of the past. He revealed why he chose to have 5 members in his group saying that he wanted to put a modern spin on things:

“I wanted to take something that was old and put a modern-day spin on it, it’s incredible to me that we are so talented that we have Wardlow in a Big Bubba Rogers position. He’s gigantic and a freak athlete.

FTR is the best tag team in the world. I’m also so excited for the world to see Shawn Spears. He’s never received the proper spotlight, but now people are going to recognize how incredible he is.”

Apart from this, MJF discussed how he is the biggest homegrown talent of AEW and said that he plans to be the face of the company for a long time.

For more, check out MJF’s interview with Sports Illustrated.